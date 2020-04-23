Visitors Arrested for Violating 14-Day Quarantine Rule

Newly arrived visitors were arrested Wednesday for violating Gov. David Ige’s 14-day quarantine mandate when found poolside at a Hilo hotel.

Four Washington State residents arrived on the Big Island on April 21 and checked into a hotel on Banyan Drive. According to Hawai‘i Police Department, the visitors were seen outside their rooms and walking on foot outside the hotel.

HPD made contact with the visitors on Wednesday at about 3:14 p.m. at the hotel pool, outside of their room and in direct violation of the 14-day quarantine rule. As a result, Matthew Young, 27, Caleb Conrad, 39, and 24-year-old Makynzie Anderson were arrested and charged with violating Prohibited Acts under Emergency Management.

The Washington State residents posted bail of $500 each, were released and given a court date. A 39-year-old woman with the group was also issued a citation for violating Prohibited Acts under Emergency Management.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“All four parties were subsequently trespassed from their hotel and were required to find alternative lodging,” HPD states.

Ige’s 14-day quarantine order was put in place for all individuals arriving to the state in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. For visitors, they must comply with the order in the lodging they are staying at during their time in the islands. Returning residents may quarantine at home.

Individuals in quarantine can only leave for medical emergencies or to seek medical care. Travelers will be responsible for getting to their place of quarantine. Violation of this order is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $5,000 fine or one year in prison.