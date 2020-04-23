Structure Fire Destroys Mountain View Home

No injuries were reported after a Mountain View home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 4:18 p.m. When they arrived on scene on the 16-000 block of Uhini Ana Road they found a 2,000-square-foot two-story house fully involved in flames. Residents of the home were not on scene.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, crews were still on scene performing extensive e overhaul operations. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

The home was deemed a total loss.