Power Outage in Kona Impacting Over 1,300 Customers

By Big Island Now
April 23, 2020, 10:59 AM HST (Updated April 23, 2020, 12:22 PM)
Hawaiian Electric is responding to a power outage affecting 1,324 customers from Kahalu‘u Beach Park to Kaleiopapa Road area.

The power company tweeted about the outage at 10:40 a.m. Crews have responded to the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

 

