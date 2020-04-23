Power Outage in Kona Impacting Over 1,300 Customers

Hawaiian Electric is responding to a power outage affecting 1,324 customers from Kahalu‘u Beach Park to Kaleiopapa Road area.

The power company tweeted about the outage at 10:40 a.m. Crews have responded to the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

We have inspectors, repair crews and others out doing work. They’ll appreciate it if you give them space, practice social distancing and show some aloha. Mahalo. #COVID19 — Hawaiian Electric – Hawaii Island (@HIElectricLight) April 23, 2020