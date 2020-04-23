Over 200 Acres Burned in North Kohala

More than 200 acres of land has been scorched due to a brush fire in North Kohala.

Hawai‘i Fire Department and Hawai‘i Police Department responded to the blaze at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, located on Halekai Place by the Kohala By the Sea Subdivision. Crews discovered the fire started after an electrical panel box on a utility pole exploded and ignited the surrounding brush on Halekai Place.

According HPD, the fire quickly spread onto undeveloped property located between Halekai Place and Kalo’olo’o Drive (Hawaiian Homes).

As of 4:15 p.m., no structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported. HFD has reduced its 60 personnel on scene to about 40.

At 10:23 a.m., the brush fire was continuing a path in a northern direction toward Kohala Estates Subdivision.

At 11:55 a.m., HFD conducted water drops from the helicopter and heavy machinery, as the fire reached areas’ with difficult access for normal HFD ground vehicles. HFD reported no major road closures and no structures affected at this time.