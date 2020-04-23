KCH Admits First Coronavirus Patient

Kona Community Hospital admitted its first positive case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a hospital press release.

The patient is an adult resident of the Big Island with no history of travel and is said to be in stable condition. Due to privacy laws, no other personal information was available.

“Kona Community Hospital has been actively preparing with our federal, state, and county partners to respond to a confirmed novel coronavirus case since February,” said Infection Prevention and Employee Health Director, Lisa Downing, RN. “Our top priority is maintaining the health and safety of our staff and patients.”

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s on-call virologist was consulted and supports the hospital’s care management of this patient, which includes precautions to protect patients and staff, the release said.

KCH said it will follow its COVID-19 emergency management playbook, which is outlined as follows: