Hours Altered at Kalapana Transfer Station

Beginning on Saturday, May 2, 2020, the Kalapana Transfer Station will be open one day per week, on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This site will only accept household solid waste. The maximum is one load per day, with a maximum load size of 3 cubic yards. (Three cubic yards will fit in a full-size pickup truck loaded up to the side rails)

Greenwaste and recyclable materials must be taken to the Pāhoa Transfer Station, which is open 7 days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This change is based on the amount of public use and tonnage collected at this site.