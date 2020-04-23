Fire Crews Battle Brush Fire in North Kohala

Fire crews are battling a brush fire in North Kohala that has grown to 60 acres.

Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the blaze this morning, located mauka of Akoni Pule Highway, after a transformer blew near mile marker 5.5, officials confirmed. The fire is burning by Kohala by the Sea subdivision.

Crews are making efforts to protect nearby structures. No road closures have been reported at this time, however Civil Defense advises motorists to expect traffic delays and suggests avoiding the area if possible.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.