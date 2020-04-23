Fire Crews Battle Brush Fire in North Kohala

By Tiffany DeMasters
April 23, 2020, 10:06 AM HST (Updated April 23, 2020, 12:45 PM)
Courtesy of Naville Rubio

Fire crews are battling a brush fire in North Kohala that has grown to 60 acres.

Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the blaze this morning, located mauka of Akoni Pule Highway, after a transformer blew near mile marker 5.5, officials confirmed. The fire is burning by Kohala by the Sea subdivision.

Crews are making efforts to protect nearby structures. No road closures have been reported at this time, however Civil Defense advises motorists to expect traffic delays and suggests avoiding the area if possible.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
