Community Donates PPE to Hawai‘i Police Department

Donations of personal protective equipment have been given to Hawai‘i Police Department in the wake of an officer testing positive for COVID-19.

The PPE will be given to all uniformed officers as they continue to serve the public during this pandemic.

“It is always heartwarming to know that our officers are appreciated by members of the community, and we are so ever grateful for the outpouring of support during this difficult time,” said HPD Chief Paul Ferreira.

Dr. Joan M. Greco, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, of Hawaiʻi Island, donated 345 custom made 3D Masks with N95 filter inserts to the Hawaiʻi Police Department for dissemination to the uniformed officers in the field. The masks can be used by the officers as regular cloth facial coverings or provide maximum protection with N95 inserts when necessary.

Greco donated a sufficient number of masks to issue to each of the uniformed officers in the field throughout the island.

Other donations came from Home Depot providing 183 respirators, gloves, and face shields; and Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaiʻi (VASH) donating 90 cloth masks. Cloth masks were also donated by 7-11, Dr. Boyd and Ann Daikawa Castro of Hilo Vet Clinic, and Kristen Thario of Big Island Pulse.