Aloha Urgent Care to Start COVID-19 Drive-Through Screening, Testing

Aloha Kona Urgent Care will begin drive-through screening and testing for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Located at their Pottery Terrace location, 75-5995 Kuakini Highway, the free clinic will be held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinics are open to the public however, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.

People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

To pre-register, or have any questions, call 808-854-3566.