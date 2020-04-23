4 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

Hawai‘i Department of Health reports four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 596.

One of the new cases was found on the Big Island, bringing the total to 68. At 11:10 a.m., Kona Community Hospital announced the admittance of its first COVID-19 positive case.

The adult patient is in stable condition.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 389

Maui: 112

Hawai‘i: 68

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Approximately 455 individuals have been released from isolation and there have been 12 deaths statewide.

According to Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, there were no flights to Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport on April 22. There were 12 flights statewide with 109 visitors, 166 returning residents and 46 intended residents.