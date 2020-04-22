Police Bust Seven For DUI Over The Last Week

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested seven motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of April 13 through April 19, 2020. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 281 DUI arrests compared with 349 during the same period last year, a decrease of 19.5%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 2 77 Puna 2 59 Ka’u 0 4 Kona 3 113 South Kohala 0 18 North Kohala 0 6 Island Total 7 281

SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 259 major accidents so far this year compared with 289 during the same period last year, a decrease of 10.4%.

To date, there have been eight fatal crashes resulting in 8 fatalities compared with five fatal crashes, resulting in five fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 60% for fatal crashes and 60% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.