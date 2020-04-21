HPD Seeks Teen Missing Since Early April

Hawaiʻi Island Police continue to search for a teen who went missing on April 5.

Police are looking for Ethan Blaine Wolf, who also goes by the name, “Kapono.”

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, weighing 131 pounds with short brown hair, fair skin and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross on his left wrist and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black colored windbreaker jacket and carrying a black ukulele case. He was last seen in the Puainako area of Hilo.

Police are requesting assistance in locating Wolf. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer James Steffen of the East Hawai‘i Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810.