HPD Continues Investigation Into Hit-And-Run That Left a Pedestrian Dead

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking the public for any information regarding a traffic fatality that occurred in January.

Benito Charles Segura III, of Vancouver, Canada, was struck and killed at around 11:28 p.m. on January 22, 2020, in the area of Highway 137 and the Pāhoa-Kalapana Intersection.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Someone knows something,” said Officer Jared Cabatu of the East Hawai‘i Traffic Unit. “We are asking for the public’s help. We want to find closure for the victim and their family.”

The renewed request follows a fatal pedestrian traffic investigation where the victim was struck while walking in the area. Police have not been able to identify the responsible person or vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jared Cabatu at (808) 961-2329.