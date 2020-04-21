County Announces North Hawai‘i COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is coming to two sites in North Hawai‘i this weekend.

Premier Medical Group, with the support of the County of Hawai‘i and Hope Services, will offer a one-day COVID-19 drive-through screening and testing clinic at the Honoka‘a Sports Complex’s lower level on Friday, April 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Access the site through the Akia St. entrance.

The organizations will also offer a one-day COVID-19 drive-through screening and testing clinic at Kamehameha Park in Kapa‘au, North Kohala on Saturday, April 25 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

These free clinics are open to the public. However, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on the guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.

People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show a photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pens and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

For further information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.