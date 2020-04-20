Hawai‘i Reports Lowest COVID-19 Total in Months

Only four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Hawai‘i overnight, the lowest total in several weeks.

The new cases brought the statewide tally to 584. To date, there have been only 10 deaths associated with COVID-19 infection.

The county-by-county case totals are as follows:

Honolulu: 385

Maui: 108

Hawai‘i: 64

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 6

The total number of people currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection stands at 55. Thus far, 423 people are considered recovered and have been released from isolation.

SPONSORED VIDEO

According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense, the total number of people who have tested positive on the Big Island is 63, one fewer than the state total. Of these patients, 33 have been cleared as recovered and the remaining 30 are quarantined at home under monitoring by the Department of Health.

The McDonald’s cluster counts for 32 people in this total, 18 employees and 14 household members. DOH continues its investigation into this cluster and based on findings thus far, the department does not believe this outbreak poses a threat to the public.