DNA Evidence Leads to Arrest for Sexual Assault

Durrell Alfonso Lee Davis, 37, has been charged with sexual assault and theft stemming from an incident that took place in Hilo in January of last year.

On Saturday, April 18, after conferring with prosecutors, Davis was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree theft. His bail was set at $25,000, and he is being held in the police cellblock pending his initial court appearance this afternoon.

On January 21, 2019, South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a sexual assault and theft. Police contacted a 32-year-old female who reported that she was picked up by an unknown male in Hilo and driven to a secluded roadway in the Panaʻewa area where she was assaulted and also had items taken from her.

While processing the scene, evidence was collected and sent for DNA analysis before being uploaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). On April 2, the results of the comparative DNA analysis were received indicating a match with Davis.

Detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section continued this investigation and generated an arrest warrant for Davis, who was arrested late Friday evening, April 17.