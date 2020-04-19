One Dead, Two Injured in West Hawai‘i Crash

A Hōlualoa man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, Hawai‘i Island Police reported.

Tony D. Atkinson, 57, died following the collision, which occurred Saturday, April 18, on Māmalahoa Highway roughly 0.3 miles south of the 3-mile marker.

Responding to a 5:57 p.m. call, police determined that a red 2003 Mini Copper heading south had crossed the double solid yellow lines and struck a blue 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup head-on. The Toyota pickup was being operated by a 41-year-old Hōlualoa man.

The 57-year-old male was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota pickup, along with a 28-year-old male passenger from the Mini Cooper, were taken to Kona Community Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Toyota pickup was later transported to the Queen’s Medical Center on O‘ahu for further treatment.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 8th traffic fatality this year compared to 5 at this time last year.