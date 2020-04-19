High Surf Advisory in Effect For Big Island

By Big Island Now
April 19, 2020, 6:41 PM HST (Updated April 19, 2020, 6:41 PM)
Sunday, April 19, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Kohala to Ka‘ū Districts through Monday evening.

A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break and that dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

Due to the advisory, the following are issued:

  • Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
  • Swimmers, surfers, and those fishing should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

All beaches remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and should only be used as access to the ocean.

