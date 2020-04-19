High Surf Advisory in Effect For Big Island

Sunday, April 19, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Kohala to Ka‘ū Districts through Monday evening.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break and that dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

Due to the advisory, the following are issued:

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Swimmers, surfers, and those fishing should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

All beaches remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and should only be used as access to the ocean.