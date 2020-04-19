Hawai‘i Water Service Offers Assistance During Pandemic

Hawai‘i Water Service (HWS) is offering assistance to those customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HWS is encouraging those who have been especially hard hit — by a job loss, illness or other hardship — to call their local HWS Customer Center for assistance at 808-883-2046 or toll-free at 1-877-886-7784.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We want to help our customers through this unprecedented, challenging time, whether that means offering a due date extension or another payment arrangement,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “Now more than ever, we want customers to know we are here for them.”

Hawai‘i Water serves about 4,800 service connections in the communities of Ka’anapali, Pukalani, Waikoloa, North Kona Coast and the Kohala Coast on Hawai‘i Island and Maui.

The utility has provided water and wastewater utility service on the islands since 2003. Hawai‘i Water is a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT). For more information, go online.