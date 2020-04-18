Big Island Weekly Lane Closures: April 18-24

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation listed its weekly road and lane closures for April 18-24. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HONOMU

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 15, at the intersection of Hawai‘i Belt Road and Old Māmalahoa Highway, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PA‘AUILO

Shoulder closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 38, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, near Kaumoali‘i Stream Bridge, on Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 30 and 32, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 34, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 114 and 121, W Honalo Road and Poni Place, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PĀHOA – (24-Hour Work)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in the northbound direction between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Monday, April 20, through Saturday, April 25, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

HILO

Shoulder closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) between mile markers 4 and 7, Lama Street and Keaau Loop, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscaping maintenance.

NA‘ALEHU

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in between mile markers 62 and 63, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for waterline repairs. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH HILO

Right lane closure on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in the westbound direction between mile markers 9 and 12.5, on Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for shoulder construction.

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline pipe removal. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KOHALA

Shoulder closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 11, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HONAUNAU

Closure of single lane at a time on Pu‘uhonua Ohonaunau Road (Route 160) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 0 and 4, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).