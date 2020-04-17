HPD Outstanding Warrants List: April 17, 2020

As of Friday April 17, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawaii Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Jacklyn R. Bertram, 31, Hilo

William J. Best, 48, Hilo

Mary Betancourt, 76, Hilo

Santos Betonio, 27, Kamulea

Johsua W. Bettencourt, 41, Hilo

Christopher M. Bettis, 43, Pāhoa

Vyacheslav Bezhan, 40, Gresham, OR

Timothy W. Bieler, 40, Hawī

George Bikajela, 40, Hilo

Koryn S. U. Billings, 32, Mountain View

Lattob Binejal, 24, Waikoloa

Justin R. Birht, 30, Kailua-Kona

Shannon F.M.K. Bishop, 30, Hilo

Traci Bishop, 39, Pāhoa

Biti Biti, 43, Ocean View

Venessa F. Black, 51, Kailua-Kona

Deborah Blaeholder, 52, Kailua-Kona

Lisa R. Blagman, 33, Kailua

Ubainifu H. Blakeney, 43, Hilo

Karl A.K. Bloede, 62, Pāhoa

Joshua Bloomfield, 33, Waianae, HI

Anna Bluel, 39, Naalehu

Lowanda Bobbitt, 32, Hilo

Daniel Boctor, 39, Huntington Beach, CA

Dante M. Bohanny, 20, Kailua-Kona

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.