HPD Outstanding Warrants List: April 17, 2020

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: April 17, 2020April 17, 2020, 9:06 AM HST (Updated April 17, 2020, 9:06 AM)
As of Friday April 17, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawaii Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Jacklyn R. Bertram, 31, Hilo
William J. Best, 48, Hilo
Mary Betancourt, 76, Hilo
Santos Betonio, 27, Kamulea
Johsua W. Bettencourt, 41, Hilo
Christopher M. Bettis, 43, Pāhoa
Vyacheslav Bezhan, 40, Gresham, OR
Timothy W. Bieler, 40, Hawī
George Bikajela, 40, Hilo
Koryn S. U. Billings, 32, Mountain View
Lattob Binejal, 24, Waikoloa
Justin R. Birht, 30, Kailua-Kona
Shannon F.M.K. Bishop, 30, Hilo
Traci Bishop, 39, Pāhoa
Biti Biti, 43, Ocean View
Venessa F. Black, 51, Kailua-Kona
Deborah Blaeholder, 52, Kailua-Kona
Lisa R. Blagman, 33, Kailua
Ubainifu H. Blakeney, 43, Hilo
Karl A.K. Bloede, 62, Pāhoa
Joshua Bloomfield, 33, Waianae, HI
Anna Bluel, 39, Naalehu
Lowanda Bobbitt, 32, Hilo
Daniel Boctor, 39, Huntington Beach, CA
Dante M. Bohanny, 20, Kailua-Kona
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.