Hilo Man in Critical Condition Following Bayfront Assault

A Hilo man is in critical condition after an incident Thursday night.

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating the assault of a 47-year-old male that occurred in the Bayfront area of Hilo on the evening of April 16. Th

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a gas station on Kamehameha Avenue for a report of a male that was assaulted near the judge’s stand on Bayfront, police said. He had been seen earlier with several other individuals.

The victim sustained injuries to his head, face and body. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room, where he later underwent emergency surgery. He remains hospitalized and is listed in critical condition but has been stabilized, police continued.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation, which is classified as first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) to call Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins at 808-961-2252 or email [email protected]. The public may also dial the department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.