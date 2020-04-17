Big Island Weekend Lane Closures: April 17-19

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekend lane closures for April 17-19. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HONOMU

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 15, at the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Old Mamalahoa Highway, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PA‘AUILO

Shoulder closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 38, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 30 and 32, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawa‘ii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 34, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PĀHOA – (24-Hour Work)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in the northbound direction between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Monday, April 20, through Saturday, April 25, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 114 and 121, W Honalo Road and Poni Place, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO

Shoulder closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) between mile markers 4 and 7, Lama Street and Keaau Loop, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscaping maintenance.

NA‘ALEHU

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in between mile markers 62 and 63, on Friday, April 17, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for waterline repairs. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KOHALA

Shoulder closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 11, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HONAUNAU

Closure of single lane at a time on Pu‘uhonua O Honaunau Road (Route 160) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 0 and 4, on Saturday, April 18, through Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).