Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing Man

By Big Island Now
April 16, 2020, 8:15 AM HST (Updated April 16, 2020, 7:04 AM)
Police seek the public’s help in locating a Hilo man who was last seen in August of 2019.

Aphill Manaky, also known as Jacky Kirachy, was last seen in the Honokaʻa area. He is described as being 5-feet-8-inches, 200 pounds, brown eyes with black hair and a dark complexion.

Anyone with information about Kirachy’s whereabouts call Officer Chuck Cobile of South Hilo Patrol at 808-961-2213 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

