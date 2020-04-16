Man Reportedly Uses BB Gun to Threaten People at Hilo Gas Station

A Pāhoa man is facing a terroristic threatening charge stemming from an incident that occurred at a convenience store/gas station on April 13 in Hilo.

According to Hawai‘i Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the scene on a report of a weapons incident at the gas station. Several patrons were reportedly threatened by a man with a gun.

While responding to the area, additional information was provided indicating the suspect, later identified as Steven John, who has no permanent address, left the area in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle on Kanoelehua Avenue near Leilani Street, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Upon executing a search warrant, detectives recovered a black BB gun, which resembled an authentic pistol. Police want to inform the public that although these weapons may not be real, due to their appearance, they may be perceived as real, and this can pose a danger to those in possession of them, as well as police and innocent bystanders.

Along with terroristic threatening, John was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license, and no car insurance. His total bail was set at $11,250.

During John’s initial appearance in South Hilo District Court, Judge Harry Freitas granted a bail reduction to $11,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 17.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to Detective William Brown of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2379 or email him at [email protected]