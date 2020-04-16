Man Charged For Drugs, Stolen Firearm

By Big Island Now
April 16, 2020, 7:30 AM HST (Updated April 16, 2020, 1:22 AM)
Bruce Bello Jr. PC: HPD

Hawaiʻi Island Police have charged a man with several offenses after arresting him in possession of heroin and a stolen firearm.

Officers arrested Bruce Ah Fong “BJ” Bello, Jr. following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the Pepeʻekeo area on Monday, April 13.

During the search of the residence, police recovered 52.6 grams of heroin, two rifles and ammunition.  It was determined that one of the rifles recovered was removed in a burglary last year.

Bello was charged with two counts of Promotion of a Dangerous Drug in the first-degree, Drug Paraphernalia and three counts of Ownership Prohibited. His bail was set at $130,000.

The suspect made an initial court appearance Wednesday, April 15 in South Hilo District Court.

