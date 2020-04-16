Hawaiian Electric Warns Customers of Potential Scammers

Hawaiian Electric warns customers of the increased threat of scammers.

The company states it has seen an increase in scam calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Hawaiian Electric reported to receive at least three dozen calls from customers reporting that scammers called and threatened to shut off their electricity unless they made an immediate payment.

Customers are reminded that Hawaiian Electric has suspended service disconnections through May. 17. Any call, text, email or other communication from Hawaiian Electric that threatens disconnection through May 17 is a scam, and customers should hang up or delete the message.

Customers are also encouraged to contact Hawaiian Electric if they are having trouble paying their bills due to the coronavirus pandemic. Modified schedules or payment arrangements can be made.

The quickest way to start the process is to send in a Payment Arrangement Request Form found at: https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/documents/billing_and_payment/payment_arrangement_request.pdf.