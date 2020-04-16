Fire Damages Hilo Home, No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported during a structure fire at a home near the Hilo Municipal Golf Course.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received the call on the blaze at 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday at 75 Laula Road. When crews arrived on scene, they found light smoke and fire coming from an open lanai.

The flames were put out in less than an hour. Crews performed ventilation as well as salvage and overhaul before returning to the fire station.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. HFD reports about $23,100 in damage.

No one was home at the time of the incident and medical attention was not needed, according to HFD.