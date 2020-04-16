DOH Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports 11 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 541.

According to DOH, Hawai‘i County has 41 positive cases — 30 of those individuals have been released from isolation. Overall, the state has hospitalized 45 individuals. The death toll related to the virus remains at nine.

Additionally, there were no travelers to Kona by air on Wednesday, according to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Overall, there were 12 incoming flights to Honolulu, Maui and Kaua‘i international airports brining 105 visitors to the state along with 45 intended residents and 480 residents.