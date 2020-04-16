DOH Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

By Big Island Now
April 16, 2020, 12:07 PM HST (Updated April 16, 2020, 12:07 PM)
×

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports 11 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 541.

According to DOH, Hawai‘i County has 41 positive cases — 30 of those individuals have been released from isolation. Overall, the state has hospitalized 45 individuals. The death toll related to the virus remains at nine.

Additionally, there were no travelers to Kona by air on Wednesday, according to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Overall, there were 12 incoming flights to Honolulu, Maui and Kaua‘i international airports brining 105 visitors to the state along with 45 intended residents and 480 residents.

Courtesy of Hawai’i Tourism Authority

SPONSORED VIDEO

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments