HPD Seeks Missing Teen

By Big Island Now
April 15, 2020, 8:26 PM HST (Updated April 15, 2020, 8:26 PM)
Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile female who has been missing for more than two months.

Sasa Toaiva, 16, was last seen in the Honomū area on Feb. 2, 2020.

She is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 125 pounds with long straight brown hair, medium complexion and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone who may have information about her whereabouts to contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810 or by email at [email protected].

