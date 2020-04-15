HPD Reports 94 Violations of Stay-At-Home Orders in Last Week

Hawai‘i Island Police cited 77 people for violations of Gov. David Ige’s mandatory lockdown and quarantine orders during the week of April 8 to April 14, 2020.

Officers also arrested 17 persons for a total of 94 violations.

Violations are broken down by district as follows:

South Hilo District: 11 persons arrested, 7 persons cited

South Kohala District: 3 persons arrested, 8 persons cited

Kona District: 1 person arrested, 22 persons cited

Kaʻū District: 1 person arrested, 22 persons cited

Puna District: 1 person arrested

North Kohala District: 13 persons cited

Hāmākua: 5 persons cited

During this past week, other unrelated criminal offenses that prompted police response and subsequent arrest of the suspects involved: Burglary, Assault, Trespassing, Contempt Warrant, Disorderly Conduct, Terroristic Threatening, Resisting order to stop Motor Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Intoxicants/DUI.

According to a police press release, some of the behavior exhibited by violators to whom citations were issued consisted of disregarding repeated warnings by police, creating a disturbance, traffic/motor vehicle offenses, congregating/loitering on/alongside the road, or at a park/beach area.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department three week combined total enforcement stands at 162 individual offenses, including 40 arrests, 115 citations issued and seven additional cases.

Criminal Penalties for violating mandatory orders will arrested on a misdemeanor charge and, if convicted, the person shall be fined not more than $5,000, imprisoned not more than one year, or both.

Hawai‘i Police Department has continued enforcement of this order, primarily in cases of non-compliance after verbal warnings or when in conjunction with unrelated calls for service, police said.

Mandatory orders will remain in place until at least April 30.