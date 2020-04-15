Graduation Ceremonies Will Be Different For Seniors in 2020

Traditional graduation ceremonies won’t be happening in 2020 due to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but seniors will be recognized for their academic achievements by way of alternative celebrations.

The Hawai‘i Department of Education said Wednesday that it will announce particulars next week.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Graduation is considered a major milestone in any academic journey. In Hawai‘i, these celebrations are uniquely special with a long-standing tradition of families coming together to celebrate, giving towering amounts of lei and enjoying each other’s company — something we are all missing during this time,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said.

“The Department has faced tough decisions throughout this unprecedented situation, especially around commencement ceremonies,” she continued. “We’ve looked for innovative solutions to support and celebrate our seniors who deserve this recognition.”