Counseling Services Available Amid Pandemic

Samaritan Counseling Center Hawai‘i is offering telehealth counseling services to individuals, youth, couples and families in Hawai‘i from the comfort, safety and convenience of their home.

Telehealth counseling is available by smartphone, computer or tablet with internet access and audio/video capabilities — as well as a private, secure location. Each telehealth session is confidential, private and secure, with a licensed Hawai‘i counselor. Sessions are 30-50 minutes, scheduled weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or as needed.

While telehealth counseling is covered by most major insurance plans, including commercial insurance, Medicare and Medicaid, Samaritan Counseling Center Hawai‘i accepts everyone seeking counseling, regardless of their ability to pay, through the Center’s Client Assistance Fund.

“In these uncertain times, feeling stressed, anxious, and depressed are common responses,” said Executive Director Rachelle Chang. “Mental health is more important than ever. We want to make it easy for people to receive the help and support they need while protecting their health and privacy.”

Current clients can transition to telehealth counseling by speaking with their counselor and signing a consent form. New clients should consider an initial face-to-face visit to meet their counselor but may request telehealth sessions when they call to make an appointment.

For more information about telehealth services, call (808) 545-2740 or visit online.