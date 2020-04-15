Civil Defense Reports 40 Coronavirus Cases on the Big Island

A total of 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Big Island as of Wednesday morning, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense.

Of those who have tested positive, 29 have been cleared and recovered. The remaining 11 are quarantined at home and being monitored by the Department of Health.

The number swelled due to a virus cluster associated with the Kailua-Kona McDonald’s location on Makala Blvd., across from Kona Commons. Based on findings thus far, the Department of Health does not believe this outbreak poses a risk to the general public.

The county’s task force on disinfection continues seven days a week, and motorists are asked to drive with caution and be on the lookout for them