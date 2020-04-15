April 15, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 15, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 15, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 15, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 46. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening.
Looking Ahead
