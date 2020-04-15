April 15, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
April 15, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 15, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

