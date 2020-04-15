April 15, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 15, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 15, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 15, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com