HPD Seeking Missing 66-Year-Old Woman

The Hawaii Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

HPD is asking the public’s help in locating a missing “at risk” person. Taya Jones, a 66-year-old woman, is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion and a slim build.

She was last seen in Hilo on March 24, 2020. Jones may have been near Kona Community Hospital on or about March 31, 2020, police said.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Jones, call 911 or contact the police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.