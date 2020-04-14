Flood Advisory Issued for Several Big Island Districts

Flood Advisory Issued for Several Big Island DistrictsApril 14, 2020, 4:58 PM HST (Updated April 14, 2020, 4:58 PM)
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for South Kohala, North Kona, South Kona and the area around Pōhakuloa Training Area through Tuesday afternoon.
A flood advisory means localized flooding may occur.
Due to the advisory, the following are issued:
- Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
- Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
- Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.