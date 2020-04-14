Flash Flood Advisory in Effect for Big Island

By Big Island Now
April 14, 2020, 9:07 AM HST (Updated April 14, 2020, 9:07 AM)
×

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the state of Hawai‘i and a flood advisory for the entirety of Hawai‘i County, which will last throughout Tuesday.

A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. A flood advisory means localized flooding may occur.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Due to the watch and the advisory, the following are issued:

  • All residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
  • Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
  • Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
  • Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.
  • Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Stay tuned to your radio for updates and changes in conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments