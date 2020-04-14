Flash Flood Advisory in Effect for Big Island

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the state of Hawai‘i and a flood advisory for the entirety of Hawai‘i County, which will last throughout Tuesday.

A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. A flood advisory means localized flooding may occur.

Due to the watch and the advisory, the following are issued:

All residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Stay tuned to your radio for updates and changes in conditions.