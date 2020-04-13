HPD Searching for Missing Kealakekua Child

HPD Searching for Missing Kealakekua ChildApril 13, 2020, 11:45 AM HST (Updated April 13, 2020, 11:45 AM)
‹
›×
Police have renewed their request for public assistance in an effort to locate a 15-year-old Kealakekua boy who has been missing since last month.
Darien Reynolds was last seen in Kealakekua on March 3 at 10 a.m., according to a report from the Hawai‘i Police Department distributed Monday morning.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Reynolds is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with black curly hair, brown eyes and a thin build.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Scott Dewey at 808-326-4646 ext. 303.