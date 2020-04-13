HPD Continues Search for Man on Crime Spree

Police continue to search for Jack Branch, a wanted man who frequents the west side of the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is renewing requests for the public’s assistance in locating Branch, 35, who is wanted on multiple outstanding Criminal Contempt Bench Warrants, BOLO’s for Resist Order to Stop, Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle.

Branch was most recently contacted by police on April 11 while operating a stolen white Toyota Tacoma Pickup in North Kohala. The vehicle was reported stolen from the Puna District ten days prior.

The vehicle evaded officers but was later located in the South Kohala District, where officers once again attempted to contact Branch. The vehicle again fled and was located a short time later, abandoned, in the 62-2000 block of Kanehoa Street in South Kohala.

Additionally, Branch is wanted for questioning related to a Burglary reported in North Kohala on April 11.

He is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 285 pounds, with long brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number 808-935-3311.