HPD Asks For Public Help to Identify Theft Suspect

By Big Island Now
April 13, 2020, 9:38 AM HST (Updated April 13, 2020, 9:38 AM)
Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a theft case.

A male party was caught on surveillance video while entering a business located on Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Bryson Pilor at 808-961-2203.

