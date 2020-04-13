Hawai‘i Gas Warns of COVID-19 Utility Scams

Hawai‘i Gas is warning residents to be aware of coronavirus-related utility bill scams.

The company has received reports of scam phone calls requesting payments on gas bills and threatening to shut off gas service. Hawai‘i Gas would like to remind its customers and the public that the company does not call to collect payments over the phone. Anyone who receives a call of this nature should hang up and call Hawai‘i Gas directly.

To assist customers who are financially impacted by COVID-19 and unable to pay their gas bill, Hawai‘i Gas will not be interrupting their gas service through April 30, 2020. Customers who are experiencing financial difficulties can call the Hawai‘i Gas Customer Care Team — Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — to discuss payment plan options.

If you have any questions, contact Alan Tang at [email protected] or at 808-261-8412.

Hilo: (808) 935-0021

Kona: (808) 329-2984

Oahu: (808) 535-5933

Maui: (808) 877-6557

Moloka‘i: 1-(800) 828-9359

Lana‘i: 1-(800) 828-9359

Kaua‘i: (808) 245-3301

Hawai‘i Gas COVID-19 updates are available on the company’s website.