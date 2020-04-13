April 13, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 13, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 13, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 13, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Knee to thigh high fading NE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ESE winds 15-20mph.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with SE winds 5-10mph.
