April 13, 2020 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Knee to thigh high fading NE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ESE winds 15-20mph.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with SE winds 5-10mph.