Masks Required to Shop at Foodland

Foodland has new requirements for customers who wish to shop at its Big Island locations.

The grocery store will be requiring everyone who enters its stores to wear masks starting on Monday, April 13. In addition, customers may bring only one additional person inside the store with them to shop. Groups of more than two will be prohibited.

Foodland stores are also monitoring and limiting the number of customers shopping inside the store at one time — limits are determined by the square footage of each store — and are asking customers to practice social distancing, maintaining a space of six feet between each other while shopping.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our customers and employees safe during this crisis,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO. “Our employees play an important role in providing our community the food they need. We want to keep them healthy and ensure our customers feel safe and comfortable in our stores.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We understand that some of these changes in behavior will be adjustments, and we thank everyone in advance for their cooperation and understanding.”

Foodland is working to expand its Foodland To You online shopping and pickup or delivery service. In addition, Foodland will be launching another online shopping and pickup service in efforts to have this service available at more stores.

Kūpuna Shopping Hours continues on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., allowing only seniors 60 years pf age and older to shop with an accompanying caregiver or assisting family member.

Foodland Super Market, Ltd., has 32 Foodland, Sack N Save and Foodland Farms stores statewide and approximately 2,500 employees. To see Foodland’s coronavirus updates, visit Foodland.com.