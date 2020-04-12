Hawai‘i Coronavirus Case Tally Nears 500

Hawai‘i confirmed 13 new cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the statewide total to 499.

Of those new cases, five of them were attributed to the Big Island. The state Department of Health’s county-by-county count is as follows.

Honolulu: 350

Maui: 84

Hawai‘i: 39

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 3

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 2

The total number of people currently hospitalized as a result of the virus is 44, while 310 patients have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. The state death toll remains at nine.