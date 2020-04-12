Flood Advisory for Big Island

6:30 PM Sunday, April, 12, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for North Kohala and Hāmākua Districts for this evening.

Localized flooding may occur.

Due to the flood advisory, the following are issued:

Residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Stay tuned to your radio for updates and changes in conditions.