Flood Advisory for Big Island

By Big Island Now
April 12, 2020, 6:58 PM HST (Updated April 12, 2020, 6:58 PM)
6:30 PM Sunday, April, 12, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for North Kohala and Hāmākua Districts for this evening.

  • Localized flooding may occur.
  • Due to the flood advisory, the following are issued:
  • Residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
  • Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
  • Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
  • Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals.  Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop
  • Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Stay tuned to your radio for updates and changes in conditions.

