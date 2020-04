An earthquake in East Hawai‘i rattled the Big Island over the Easter holiday.

The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.6-magnitude earthquake about five miles east-northeast of Pāhala at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The quake occurred at a depth of a little more than 20 miles.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, 83 people had filed felt reports with the USGS online service.