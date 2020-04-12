April 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then occasional showers after 8pm. Low around 45. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 80. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

