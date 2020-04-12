April 12, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with SW winds less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.